Today, Wednesday, March 25, is looking grey with patchy rain lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 8°C, with clearer skies likely by nightfall. Occasional drizzle may appear, but heavy downpours are unlikely. Gentle breezes keep things feeling fresh. This unsettled weather ensures a rather damp start in Kingsbridge today.
Tomorrow features another spell of rain, with temperatures about 10°C and occasional clouds drifting overhead. Drier spells may emerge by late afternoon, offering brief sunny breaks. Rain remains possible, yet any showers appear scattered rather than widespread. Expect a moderate breeze to keep conditions quite changeable. Stay watchful for drizzle.
Friday brings patchy rain and slightly milder air, with temperatures near 11°C. Occasional drizzle could linger in the morning, though breaks in the clouds might appear later. Conditions remain unsettled, but prolonged heavy showers look less likely. Breezes stay moderate, keeping some freshness in the air. Expect sunny patches.
Saturday promises plenty of sunshine, with temperatures about 9°C and only a slight chance of any passing rain. Skies remain mostly clear, allowing for a bright start and improving conditions through the afternoon. Light breezes offer a pleasant feel, and cloud cover should stay limited overall. Expect a tranquil evening.
Sunday continues a warmer trend, peaking near 10°C under partly cloudy skies. Rain might arrive late afternoon, but any showers should remain light. Breezy moments could keep things feeling cool, although sunshine may break through earlier in the day. Conditions appear more settled, ending the week on a mild note.
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