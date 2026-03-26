Today, Thursday, March 26, in Kingsbridge features patchy rain with cloudy spells. Temperatures look to peak near 10°C and dip to about 5°C later. Sunny moments appear possible but stay brief. Stronger breezes could develop at times, though conditions remain mostly calm. Minimal rain is anticipated throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain and grey conditions. Temperatures might stretch to about 11°C, dropping near 7°C after dark. Occasional wet spells are likely, but drier intervals may break through. Winds could pick up slightly, adding some extra movement in the air. Mild degrees stay consistent throughout tomorrow.
Saturday shows a change toward clearer skies. Temperatures hover near 9°C, with lows about 4°C. Sunshine dominates, and rain seems unlikely according to the current forecast. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring daytime conditions remain pleasant. Cloud coverage should stay minimal, letting more light in compared to previous days.
Sunday returns to patchy rain potential. Temperatures may climb toward 10°C, settling near 4°C overnight. Overcast periods look dominant, though brighter spots are possible if showers pass quickly. Blustery gusts might arise, but nothing too daunting. These mixed conditions keep the weather forecast interesting as the weekend winds down.
Early next week continues with patchy rain on Monday. Temperatures could reach near 14°C, with morning values about 10°C. Clouds will likely linger, with winds possibly intensifying. Short-lived bursts of sun might appear, but passing showers remain on the cards. The rest of the week suggests more unsettled weather ahead. Further shifts in the forecast may emerge.
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