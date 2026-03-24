The weekend sees Saturday unsettled, with patchy rain and cloudy periods. Highs land near 9°C, with overnight lows about 5°C. Occasional sunny breaks may emerge, though drizzle could resurface at times. Light winds blow steadily overnight. Gentle breezes remain in place. Bright intervals might appear, but no lengthy clear skies are expected. Changing skies continue, yet widespread downpours look unlikely. Temperatures stay moderate overall, offering spring weather.