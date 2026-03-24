Today, Tuesday, March 24 brings overcast skies with occasional drizzle. The forecast suggests temperatures near 11°C, falling to about 8°C overnight. Strong gusts may occur, though widespread rain isn’t expected across Kingsbridge. Brighter spells could peek through later, yet cloud cover stays dominant.
Tomorrow turns cooler with lingering morning drizzle and grey skies. Temperatures hover about 8°C, with nights close to 5°C under patchy cloud. Breezy conditions keep the air crisp, but a few fleeting sunny spells may cut through. Heavier rain seems unlikely, leaving a mild yet damp feel.
Thursday follows with partly cloudy spells and gentler breezes. Daytime temperatures climb near 10°C, while mornings rest near 3°C beneath clearer skies. Extended sunny periods are likely, and overall conditions feel brighter than earlier in the week. Light drizzle looks improbable, so this should be a more settled day.
Friday sees thicker cloud cover, accompanied by patchy rain drifting in. Daytime temperatures sit about 11°C, with evenings dipping close to 8°C. Showers persist intermittently, though short dry intervals will still appear. Moderate winds keep it feeling somewhat cool, and heavier downpours remain unlikely.
The weekend sees Saturday unsettled, with patchy rain and cloudy periods. Highs land near 9°C, with overnight lows about 5°C. Occasional sunny breaks may emerge, though drizzle could resurface at times. Light winds blow steadily overnight. Gentle breezes remain in place. Bright intervals might appear, but no lengthy clear skies are expected. Changing skies continue, yet widespread downpours look unlikely. Temperatures stay moderate overall, offering spring weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.