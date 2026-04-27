Today, Monday, April 27 in Kingsbridge remains mostly sunny, with only a slight hint of rain late afternoon. Temperatures about 16°C, so it feels mild throughout the day. Skies stay fairly clear, ensuring bright spring conditions. Gentle breezes still appear.
Tomorrow sees a shift to patchy rain, mostly around midday. Temperatures near 13°C, along with stronger gusts, suggest a cooler feel. Cloudy spells are likely to dominate, though there might be breaks of sunshine in between showers. Conditions remain changeable, so a mix of grey skies and lighter moments is expected.
Midweek sees partly cloudy skies with occasional rain later in the afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures hover about 13°C again, but blustery winds could pick up, particularly as the evening progresses. Skies offer limited brightness, yet dryness prevails in the morning. An unsettled pattern persists during this stretch.
The following day brings heavier rain on and off, with temperatures about 13°C. Overcast skies dominate, limiting sunshine significantly. Winds remain brisk, but conditions could gradually ease by nightfall, reducing the risk of extended rain. A damp feel lingers much of the time.
This weekend begins with Friday offering sunny spells and temperatures near 16°C. Morning hours are mild, and the afternoon remains bright with hardly any rain in sight. Winds stay gentle, boosting that pleasant feel. Clearer skies linger into the evening, creating a calmer end to the workweek. A promising outlook sets the stage for continued spring weather. Sunset should be colourful under those open skies. Warmer patterns might follow.
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