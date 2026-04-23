Today (Thursday, April 23) brings plenty of sunshine in Kingsbridge, with temperatures near 12°C and a gentle breeze. No rain is on the cards, and overnight lows hover about 10°C.
Tomorrow remains bright and sunny, with temperatures about 12°C during the afternoon. Skies stay clear, and no rain appears likely. Nights slip to near 9°C, giving a mild end to the day.
The weekend gets underway with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, keeping things mild and dry. Daytime levels reach about 12°C, with no sign of rain. Evening temperatures settle near 8°C, and gentle breezes blow through the day. No clouds loom overnight, keeping conditions calm.
Another mild day unfolds on Sunday, bringing overcast skies that keep sunshine to a minimum yet remain free of rain. Daytime readings reach near 13°C, offering a gentle warmth despite the cloudy cover. Winds stay light, preserving a pleasant atmosphere. Once evening arrives, temperatures dip to about 7°C, maintaining a cool but not chilly night.
Early next week sees plenty of sunshine on Monday with daytime highs near 14°C. Clear skies stretch into the afternoon, bringing mild warmth and a light breeze. No rain is likely, so the day should remain pleasantly dry. Gentle winds ensure comfortable conditions into the evening, when temperatures drop to about 8°C. Overnight clouds stay minimal, allowing a peaceful finish without sudden changes. These weather patterns reinforce the steady stretch of bright and dry conditions, making Monday a standout for sunshine and stable temperatures. Breezes continue as darkness falls.
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