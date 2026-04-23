Early next week sees plenty of sunshine on Monday with daytime highs near 14°C. Clear skies stretch into the afternoon, bringing mild warmth and a light breeze. No rain is likely, so the day should remain pleasantly dry. Gentle winds ensure comfortable conditions into the evening, when temperatures drop to about 8°C. Overnight clouds stay minimal, allowing a peaceful finish without sudden changes. These weather patterns reinforce the steady stretch of bright and dry conditions, making Monday a standout for sunshine and stable temperatures. Breezes continue as darkness falls.