Today, Saturday, April 25, in Kingsbridge is filled with sunshine and clear skies from dawn until nightfall. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, while the morning begins about 9°C. No rain is likely, so the day should remain dry and bright. Gentle breezes are expected throughout.
Tomorrow brings overcast conditions, with temperatures near 13°C. Morning lows linger about 9°C, and skies are likely to stay grey. Despite the clouds, there’s no significant chance of rain, so the day may feel mild. A clearing in the evening could bring brightness. Winds stay light but may pick up later.
A brighter shift is expected on Monday, with sunshine reclaiming the sky and temperatures about 15°C. Early hours might sit near 8°C, but a warm-up should arrive by midday. The atmosphere remains dry, letting sunshine last well into the later part of the day. A gentle breeze adds to the pleasant feel.
Some light showers look possible on Tuesday, with patchy clouds dominating much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C pair with early lows about 8°C, so conditions remain relatively mild. Rain could appear in intervals, but breaks in the clouds might still offer sunny spells. Winds could strengthen slightly by late afternoon.
Sunny intervals return on Wednesday, though breezier conditions may develop later in the day. A top reading near 12°C and lows about 7°C keep things on the cooler side. The weather looks mainly dry, but patchy rain cannot be ruled out. Expect breezy gusts as the day unfolds.
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