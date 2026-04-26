Today, Sunday, April 26, in Kingsbridge features partly cloudy conditions with no sign of rain. Temperatures near 10°C in the early hours and about 14°C by late afternoon keep things mild. Skies should stay clear enough to see a bit of sun, creating pleasant weather for the day.
Tomorrow could start with clear spells, but patchy rain might arrive later. Temperatures near 9°C in the morning and about 15°C at peak will maintain a comfortable feel. Despite occasional clouds, glimpses of sun are likely, though keep an eye on the chance of rain increasing toward evening.
The next day looks breezy, with patchy rain more likely at times. Temperatures near 9°C early on and about 12°C later maintain a cooler trend. Although occasional drier spells may break through, the risk of rain stays high. Clouds linger overhead, ensuring a mostly dull weather outlook overall.
Wednesday should feel milder, with some drizzle possible by late afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C at dawn and about 14°C later keep conditions moderate. Sunny spells may appear early, but increasing cloud and the potential for rain could disrupt any brighter intervals. Winds might pick up, adding to the unsettled vibe.
Thursday brings heavier rain, with temperatures near 10°C in the morning and about 11°C for the day’s high. Expect persistent showers and overcast skies, creating a damp forecast. Intense downpours are possible throughout the day, so conditions remain soggy. Wind speeds may increase, ensuring a blustery end to this week’s weather with widespread unsettled conditions overall.
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