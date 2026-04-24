Today is Friday, April 24 in Kingsbridge, delivering plenty of sunshine for a bright local weather forecast. Skies remain mostly clear, with temperatures hovering near 12°C through the afternoon. Evening hours should cool to about 9°C. Showers look unlikely, so conditions stay comfortable all day. These mild temperatures reflect a pleasant start to the extended outlook.

Tomorrow’s outlook remains bright under sunny skies, with daytime temperatures near 13°C. Later on, expect about 9°C as the evening sets in. Breezes stay light, creating a pleasant atmosphere. No sign of rain is anticipated, so outdoor conditions hold steady for any daytime activities. The extended forecast suggests continued sunshine, making local weather searches a breeze.

This weekend brings partial clouds on Sunday, though sunshine remains likely. Afternoon temperatures hover near 13°C, while nights drop to about 9°C. Rain is not predicted, keeping conditions mild. A gentle breeze continues, sustaining a pleasant late-April vibe. Skies should stay mostly open, ensuring a calm environment.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday, with peak temperatures near 13°C. Overnight values hover near 10°C. Rain stays absent, promoting a calm weather pattern. The day offers sunshine, maintaining a stable local weather outlook. Expect minimal cloud cover for a calm springtime feel.

A sunny trend continues Tuesday, hitting about 13°C by midday. Evening temperatures settle near 9°C, with a slight chance of patchy rain later on. Most of the day stays dry, continuing a bright pattern that energises the region. Wind gusts could pick up, but conditions remain overall pleasant.

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