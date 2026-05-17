Today, on Sunday, May 17, brings patchy rain in Kingsbridge, along with occasional cloudy periods. Daytime highs should reach about 12°C, dipping to near 8°C after sunset. Light showers may develop into the evening, though drier spells could break through.
Tomorrow looks quite wet as steady rain moves in, creating a grey backdrop for most of the day. Temperatures hover close to 12°C, with nighttime conditions about 9°C. Occasional heavier bursts are possible, but some lighter intervals may appear later.
Tuesday brings patchy rain and occasionally breezy winds, yet brief brightness could unfold. Daytime peaks should reach near 14°C, slipping to around 11°C late on. Showers remain likely, but breaks in the cloud might offer a few glimpses of sunshine.
Wednesday appears mostly overcast following early patchy rain. Afternoon skies could brighten, allowing temperatures close to 15°C. Overnight levels fall to about 12°C. Damp spells may linger in the early afternoon, though a calmer outlook emerges later in the day.
Thursday stays dry under greyish skies, with occasional sunny breaks. Daytime readings reach near 17°C, dropping to around 13°C at night. Light cloud could dominate, but any drizzle risk remains minimal, suggesting a mild and settled end to the week.
This weekend is likely to remain calm, with mild conditions persisting from earlier in the week. Patchy cloud may appear, but shower chances look slim, promoting a comfortable feel. Any gusts should be gentle, keeping evenings around mild levels for those final days. Sunshine periods might break through as well.
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