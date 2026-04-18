Today, Saturday, April 18, in Kingsbridge, bright sunshine is on the menu with no sign of rain. Temperatures settle near 7°C at dawn and top out about 13°C by late afternoon. Light winds keep conditions comfortable under mostly clear skies. The overall forecast remains calm, promoting a mild atmosphere throughout.
Tomorrow brings more sunny spells, with minimal cloud cover and a dry outlook. Temperatures begin about 6°C and climb near 11°C, offering mild conditions through midday and beyond. Winds appear steady, maintaining a generally comfortable environment.
Showers return at the beginning of Monday, although sunshine may still break through occasionally. Expect temperature near 5°C in the early hours, rising about 11°C by afternoon. Cloud cover drifts by intermittently, but conditions remain reasonably mild.
Breezy conditions make an appearance, accompanied by scattered rain and gloomy skies. Tuesday sees afternoon highs hover about 10°C, while overnight lows hold near 7°C for a cooler vibe. Heavier downpours seem unlikely, keeping rainfall minimal overall.
Midweek ushers in partly cloudy conditions, occasionally turning overcast yet mostly staying dry. Wednesday temperatures sit near 9°C at sunrise and reach about 12°C later, nudged by moderate winds. Late-day brightness could appear, with rain largely absent. A stable pattern persists, balancing cloudy spells and brief sunny intervals.
This weekend points to a blend of brighter spells and occasional cloud, with few signs of heavy rain. Temperatures may rest near double digits, and breezes stay moderate for a consistent pattern. No major changes appear on the horizon, indicating unsettled skies.
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