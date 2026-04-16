Today, Thursday, April 16, brings patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells in Kingsbridge. Temperatures hover near 12°C, and a strong breeze could make conditions feel cooler. Showers might pop up through the day, so expect a damp atmosphere overall. Evening skies remain partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping about 10°C.
Tomorrow is looking splashed with rain, and temperatures sit near 12°C. The breeze may ease slightly, but drizzle could persist in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly grey, though a brief sunny break is possible. Later in the day, values might settle about 9°C, keeping things cool and moist.
Continuing into Saturday, brighter skies bring periods of sunshine with temperatures near 13°C. The chance of rain remains low, offering a mild break from damp weather. By late afternoon, gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant. Evening sees a slight drop, hovering about 8°C. Overall, it’s a clear and dry day.
Moving on to Sunday, skies stay fairly sunny, reaching about 12°C by midday. A light wind might pick up in the afternoon, but conditions remain bright. Evening temperatures slide near 6°C, bringing a crisp note as night falls. No significant rain is expected, keeping the forecast calm and comfortable.
Continuing the pattern on Monday, sunshine persists though occasional clouds could appear. Daytime readings rise near 11°C, accompanied by a brisk wind. Rain looks unlikely, making it a decent start to the week. Later, values hover about 6°C, so a slight chill may develop after sunset. Conditions remain steady and mostly clear. No changes expected.
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