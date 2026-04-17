Today, Friday, April 17, features patchy rain with temperatures near 12°C. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and occasional light rain will persist through midday. Winds are light, but expect a few gusts here and there. Evening may offer brief dryness, though clouds remain thick. Cloud cover remains consistent.
Tomorrow sees sunnier conditions, with temperatures about 13°C by afternoon. Clouds might linger early on, but they quickly give way to bright spells. Rain remains unlikely, making the day much drier. Light breezes keep things comfortable, and skies stay mostly clear by late evening. Winds may gust at times.
Sunday brings a continuation of calm weather, reaching highs near 12°C and dropping to about 5°C overnight. Sunny intervals dominate, accompanied by only a gentle breeze. No notable rain appears in the forecast, so expect largely bright skies and mild conditions through most of the day. Winds stay mostly inactive.
Monday feels slightly cooler, with temperatures near 10°C and minimal overnight rain possible. Skies stay clear for much of the daylight hours. Winds pick up a bit during the afternoon, though no major gusts are expected. Overall, it remains fairly settled, with limited chances of a shower. Rain risk remains low.
Tuesday looks breezier, with temperatures hovering around 11°C and a greater likelihood of rain. Brief showers could arrive in the afternoon, mixing with spells of sunshine. This forecast for Kingsbridge points to stronger gusts late in the day. Clouds remain scattered, and some passing rain cannot be ruled out. Expect occasional damp stretches.
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