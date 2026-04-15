Today, Wednesday, April 15 sees patchy rain in Kingsbridge, with temperatures near 12°C. Occasional light rain and cloudy spells could linger, though a few brighter breaks might appear in the early afternoon. Breeze levels stay moderate throughout the day, ensuring the air feels cool while bringing in fresh weather conditions.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain and overcast intervals, keeping temperatures about 12°C. Light drizzles may break out in the morning, followed by possible dry spells later. Conditions stay fairly mild, but the grey skies could stick around until late evening. Any passing showers should be brief enough to leave much of the day manageable. Late night skies might see occasional drizzle, but any showers remain light and short-lived.
Friday offers more of the same, with intermittent rain and highs near 12°C. Cloud cover looks likely for much of the morning, but occasional lighter skies may show up as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures hover about 10°C overnight, leaving the late hours slightly cooler but not too chilly. Brief showers remain a possibility well into the evening, though they should falter before midnight.
This weekend promises a brighter shift. Saturday should deliver mostly sunny weather, with highs near 13°C creating a welcoming feel. Clouds remain minimal, so the day may stay pleasantly clear from morning through late afternoon. Sunday appears sunny too, though temperatures sit about 12°C in the afternoon, dipping slightly by nightfall. Evening skies are expected to stay fairly calm, rounding off the week in relaxed fashion without significant rainfall.
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