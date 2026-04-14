Today, Tuesday, April 14 in Kingsbridge brings patchy rain drifting across the area, with occasional drizzle sneaking through the morning. It’s set to stay mostly grey, although some brief brighter spells could appear. Temperatures near 12°C give way to lows about 9°C, maintaining relatively mild weather conditions throughout.
Tomorrow expects moderate rain on and off, keeping skies rather cloudy. Temperatures near 13°C feel comfortable, while lows about 11°C keep the air mild. Showers may intensify briefly in the afternoon, but drier interludes could still break the monotony, providing some variety in these early spring conditions.
Thursday keeps unsettled skies in place, featuring patchy rain drifting around by midday. Temperatures near 12°C link up with overnight lows about 10°C, remaining relatively mild for spring. Brief drier slots may emerge, yet cloud cover looks persistent, offering limited glimpses of the sun throughout the day.
Friday might bring fewer showers, with patchy rain still hovering. Temperatures near 13°C merge with lows about 10°C, promising generally mild air. Skies could brighten at times, allowing fleeting sunshine that contrasts with occasional clouds. Overall conditions remain changeable, indicating a softly transitional phase between wetter spells and calmer moments.
This weekend revives patchy rain, occasionally drifting across the region. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C keep it slightly cooler, though sunshine might poke through scattered clouds. The day begins murky with light drizzle, then transitions to brighter moments later on. Overall, fleeting showers remain possible throughout these final hours of the week, keeping conditions slightly variable.
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