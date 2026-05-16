Today (Saturday, May 16) in Kingsbridge sees patchy rain from early morning through the afternoon, with periods of drizzle easing off later. Expect a breezy day with temperatures near 13°C by late afternoon, dropping to about 6°C overnight. Skies may turn partly cloudy into the evening. Winds remain moderate throughout.
Tomorrow should continue showery spells, with patchy rain likely off and on through midday. Temperatures about 12°C might feel cool, especially in a steady breeze. Rain could linger into late afternoon, though occasional sunny breaks are possible. Overnight, conditions settle slightly with readings near 8°C. Winds stay moderate overall tonight.
Expect heavier rainfall on Monday, with moderate downpours from morning onward. Temperatures near 11°C keep things quite damp too, and persistent rain might persist well into early evening. Skies could remain cloudy overnight, with about 9°C by dawn. Gusty winds could push showers around. Occasional light drizzle may develop later.
A showery period is expected on Tuesday, with moderate rain continuing through midday. Conditions stay cool, as temperatures near 14°C combine with brisk winds. Drizzle might ease later, but damp conditions persist into evening. Overnight lows hover about 12°C, with possible rain returning overnight. Cloud cover remains thick in places.
Midweek conditions look milder under generally cloudy skies. Temperatures about 15°C should feel comfortable, with minimal chance of rain during daylight. Sunshine may peek through occasionally, though overcast stretches linger. Evening falls with near 12°C, and calm winds help maintain a quieter night. Skies stay settled. Minimal cloud breaks expected.
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