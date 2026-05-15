Expect patchy rain in Kingsbridge today, Friday, May 15, with morning sunshine turning drizzly by midday. Temperatures near 6°C at dawn rising to about 12°C through the afternoon. Skies might brighten again briefly, though light rain could return by evening.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled skies with patchy rain. Early milder conditions near 6°C gradually reach about 12°C. Light showers are likely at midday, with occasional breaks in the cloud. Further rain may develop late afternoon before easing into the evening.
This weekend brings occasional rain with overcast spells. Temperatures near 8°C at sunrise should rise to about 12°C. Light showers might intensify by late afternoon, with heavier bursts possible into the evening. Gusty winds could feature, but calmer moments might emerge between showers.
Soggy conditions are expected Monday, with rain possible throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C in the early hours could climb to about 12°C by midday. Periods of light drizzle may alternate with heavier downpours, and gusty conditions could make things feel cooler. Rainfall is set to continue into the night, a damp conclusion is expected. Winds may reach speeds near 22 mph, creating blustery intervals.
Slightly milder weather arrives Tuesday, with temperatures near 12°C in the morning rising to about 14°C later. Patchy rain remains possible, especially during the afternoon, but there may be occasional cloudy breaks. Winds could be increasingly stronger, potentially approaching 25 mph, bringing a restless feel to the day. Evening skies might stay overcast, though rain risks lessen. Expect a fairly breezy finale.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.