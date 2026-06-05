It’s Friday, June 5 in Kingsbridge, and patchy rain is likely. Light drizzle may appear around midday, with breezes likely. Temperatures near 14°C this afternoon and about 10°C tonight. Skies could stay mostly cloudy, but some brief brighter periods are possible. This weather forecast points to a mild but damp scenario.
Tomorrow might bring steadier rain in the morning, along with a brisk breeze. Heavy showers could appear at times, making for a soggy start. Temperatures about 14°C by midday, dipping near 12°C overnight. Conditions may ease late afternoon, though clouds will likely linger. This forecast suggests a wet outlook overall.
A calmer outlook arrives on Sunday, with patchy rain easing. With temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon, the day feels slightly warmer, settling to about 13°C later. Light breezes are expected, offering a break from the heavier conditions earlier. Sunshine could peek through occasionally, but lingering drizzle might still appear.
Expect a showery start on Monday, potentially building into steady rain by midday. Temperatures near 15°C might hold until evening, dipping to about 12°C afterward. Clouds remain dominant, although short dry spells are possible. Light breezes continue, making it feel fresh. Winds remain light.
More mixed conditions show up on Tuesday, with occasional rain and scattered sunshine. Temperatures near 15°C could peak in the early afternoon, then slide to about 11°C overnight. Showers are possible, yet they may be lighter than on previous days, leaving room for clearer spells at times. Winds remain gentle, adding a mild finish overall.
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