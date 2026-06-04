Today in Kingsbridge, Thursday, June 4 is set for moderate rain from morning to evening, with occasional drizzle adding to the soggy weather forecast. Temperatures near 15°C will pair with gusty winds, so expect unsettled conditions throughout the day. Brief lulls in shower activity may bring short-lived breaks in the clouds.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with the possibility of light showers popping up periodically. Temperatures close to 14°C should keep things somewhat mild, though passing clouds might linger. Gentle breezes will move through by afternoon, potentially reducing heavier downpours. Late in the day, a few brighter spells could offer fleeting sunshine.
This weekend gets underway with moderate rain early on, potentially delivering heavier bursts before midday. Temperatures about 16°C create a mild yet damp environment, so rainy spells are likely to dominate the forecast. Occasional lulls might allow the clouds to thin briefly, but more showers may roll in later.
Particularly unsettled conditions persist Sunday, with patchy rain hovering over many areas and temperatures near 16°C. Brief moments of dryness could emerge, although skies remain prone to scattered showers. Winds may pick up slightly, adding a brisk feel to the day. Later, the weather might shift to partially cloudy conditions.
Another bout of moderate rain is expected Monday, carrying through the afternoon and keeping things damp. Temperatures should hover near 15°C, accompanied by occasional gusts. A few periods of clear sky are possible, but prevailing clouds are rather likely to dominate. Any lingering drizzle could ease again by late evening.
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