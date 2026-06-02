Today, Tuesday, June 2, looks rainy with frequent showers and a cloudy sky. Temperatures climb near 16°C, dipping to about 13°C overnight. Moderate rain appears early, easing slightly by afternoon but not clearing. Light drizzle might persist, yet conditions stay mild. Minimal sunshine emerges. Rain remains very likely across Kingsbridge.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, continues unsettled conditions with steady rain through much of the morning. Temperatures hover near 16°C, with overnight values about 13°C. Brief lighter spells are possible, but moderate rain may persist. Any breaks in cloud stay short-lived and keep skies mostly grey. Breezy moments might emerge by late evening.
Thursday sees cooler notes as temperatures reach about 15°C and dip near 12°C. A mix of rain and patchy drizzle is expected. Frequent showers could occur during the day, but they appear lighter than previous days. Evening conditions remain grey with occasional rain. Winds remain moderate, bringing a slight chill.
Friday retains the showery pattern, with temperatures settled near 15°C once more and early lows near 11°C. Some sunny intervals may brighten the morning, though rain could develop later. Skies stay partly cloudy by late afternoon. Despite the damp feel, the day remains on the mellow side. Cloud cover persists.
This weekend, Saturday, brings moderate rainfall again and breezy spells. Temperatures hover about 15°C, with overnight figures near 12°C. Rain might intensify at times, especially midday, before easing off later. Cloud coverage remains significant, with limited sunny breaks expected. Conditions stay unsettled, ensuring the week finishes on a wet note.
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