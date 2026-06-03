Today brings moderate rain, with brisk winds and temperatures near 16°C. Wednesday, June 3, stays mostly damp, but there may be brief breaks from the showers. Early readings sit close to 13°C, offering a slightly milder feel despite persistent rain. Occasional gusts could add a blustery edge.
Tomorrow looks similar with more moderate rain around and temperatures about 16°C. Thursday might offer passing drizzle during daylight, then slightly drier spells by evening. Morning lows hover near 13°C once again, so it’s not too chilly, though gusty conditions can make it feel cooler. Clouds remain dominant throughout.
Friday brings milder moments in between patchy rain, with midday temperatures near 14°C. It could still feel breezy, but the risk of heavy downpours looks smaller. Morning starts about 11°C, and conditions might turn slightly brighter toward the late afternoon, though lingering showers remain possible. Winds may ease a bit.
Saturday remains unsettled, with moderate rain returning at times. Temperatures near 15°C ensure it won’t be too cold, but gusty winds could persist through parts of the day. Rainfall could pick up during the morning, followed by occasional breaks in the clouds, though showers may pop up again later. Expect a generally damp atmosphere across many areas.
Sunday keeps things changeable with patchy rain nearby and temperatures about 16°C. There’s a decent chance of staying mostly dry, but occasional light drizzle might still appear. Early morning stands near 13°C, rising gently by afternoon. In Kingsbridge, this ultimately wraps up a varied week of showers and milder spells, and conditions gradually settle.
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