Today, Monday, June 1, brings moderate rain that may continue through the day. Cloud cover should remain fairly thick, with occasional lighter spells in the morning. Temperatures near 13°C are expected early on, climbing to around 16°C by late afternoon. In Kingsbridge, you might see persistent showers well into the evening.
Tomorrow looks set for more moderate rain, accompanied by cloudy skies and a few brighter intervals. Conditions remain damp, with drizzle likely in the earlier hours. Temperatures about 13°C greet the morning, gradually peaking near 17°C later on. Occasional breaks of sunshine could appear amid the changing weather.
Wednesday continues the trend of patchy rain, bringing brief showers against mostly overcast skies. Interludes of lighter drizzle could occur before midday. Temperatures near 13°C are likely early, rising to about 16°C in the afternoon. Some small pockets of clearer weather may emerge, though fleeting in nature.
Thursday should see further patchy rain and occasional drizzle throughout the day. Clouds remain dominant, but a few short-lived sunny spells are possible. Temperatures about 13°C prevail in the morning, leading to near 16°C into the afternoon. Conditions could stay unsettled, making for a variable weather forecast overall.
Friday appears wet once more, featuring moderate rain and occasional drizzle breaking up a mostly grey skyline. Showers could linger well past midday, with brief pauses at times. Temperatures near 14°C start the day and climb to about 16°C in the late afternoon. Windy moments are likely during heavier downpours. Rain intensity might occasionally vary slightly.
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