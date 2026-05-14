Today, Thursday, May 14 in Kingsbridge sees on-and-off rain, with spells of light drizzle possible. Cloud cover dominates most of the day, although a few brighter intervals might emerge. Temperatures near 12°C, dipping to about 6°C. Keep an eye on showers lingering into the late afternoon. Forecasts indicate unsettled conditions.
Tomorrow promises occasional rain, joined by patchy drizzle. Temperatures near 12°C, with lows dropping to around 6°C overnight. Cloudy skies and brief sunny spells may alternate. Showers are fairly likely, adding to a damp local forecast. Clearing could occur late, but lingering wet moments remain possible. Occasional drizzle might persist.
Saturday continues the unsettled spell with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 5°C keep conditions slightly cool. Rain showers should pop up frequently, though short breaks in cloud coverage may happen. Expect a damp outlook overall, extending this changeable weather pattern further into the weekend.
Sunday is set for wetter conditions, featuring moderate rain and occasional drizzle plus steady cloud cover. Temperatures near 13°C, dropping close to 9°C overnight. Showers likely persist throughout the day, although occasional pauses might offer relief. Overall, it remains a rainy scenario, continuing the broader theme of unsettled local weather.
Monday ushers in continuing moderate rain, with temperatures about 13°C falling near 9°C later on. Showers should dominate, and cloud cover is probable. Intermittent drizzle may also develop, extending the current damp spell. Local weather signals hint that this unsettled pattern could persist beyond the early part of next week.
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