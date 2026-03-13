Today, Friday, March 13, in Kingsbridge features patchy rain drifting through much of the day. Showers could pop up occasionally, keeping skies grey, yet some brief brighter moments might appear. Temperatures near 7°C will dominate, and a moderate breeze adds a cool edge to the overall weather forecast.
Tomorrow is likely to remain mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle early on. More settled spells could break through later, bringing limited sun. Temperatures about 9°C are expected by midday, maintaining a fairly brisk feel. Light rain might linger into the late afternoon, so keep an eye on changing skies.
This weekend brings a blend of patchy rain and occasional sunshine. Sunday could see temperatures near 11°C, delivering slightly milder conditions. Drizzle may come and go, but clearer spells are possible as the day unfolds. A gentle breeze should help keep the atmosphere pleasant, though some grey patches remain.
The day looks brighter but still features a chance of patchy rain. Conditions hover with temperatures about 10°C, offering moderate warmth. Light clouds could shift overhead, making the sky a mix of grey and blue. Winds remain modest, ensuring the forecast feels generally calm, with occasional mild dampness possible.
The next day appears mostly settled, though a stray shower isn’t ruled out. Temperatures near 11°C keep things reasonably mild, and partial cloud cover could drift by. Sunny intervals may emerge, bringing an extra hint of brightness. Any rain should be limited, leaving the rest of the week fairly calm.
This article was automatically generated
