Today in Kingsbridge, Sunday, March 8, features patchy morning drizzle turning overcast later. Temperatures near 11°C, with a mild breeze and occasional rain clearing by night. Cloud coverage remains steady, delivering damp conditions that might persist intermittently. A gentle wind helps keep things comfortable, though some lingering mist is possible.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain again with maximum temperatures about 11°C. Early clouds might break briefly, though light drizzle is likely by midday. Occasional showers could pop up, though late afternoon brings calmer skies. Evening sets in with partly cloudy conditions, while gentle breezes persist, keeping mild air across the region.
The next day appears windier, with gusts strengthening in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 10°C, and showery weather might become more frequent about midday. Overcast conditions could dominate, but short sunny spells may break through. Damp intervals remain likely into the evening, ensuring a cool, breezy feeling under cloudy skies.
Midweek brings cooler moments as temperatures rest about 10°C. Rainfall is likely off and on, with periodic breaks revealing fleeting glimpses of sunshine. Breezes pick up slightly, yet conditions remain mostly cloudy through midday. A chance of scattered drizzle continues into dusk, offering a subdued end to the daytime hours.
The following day signals slightly higher temperatures near 11°C, although strong winds dominate. Showers are expected from morning onward, with occasional light drizzle merging into heavier bursts. Some cloudiness could lift later, but blustery gusts remain. Into the evening, conditions stay unsettled, retaining a mix of showers and breezy spells.
