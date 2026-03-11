Today is Wednesday, March 11 in Kingsbridge, with patchy rain possible throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C will dip to about 7°C overnight. Some sunny breaks could appear, but showers are likely to move through at times, keeping the weather unsettled. Overall, it’s a mix of cloud and rain.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier spells likely through the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 9°C will dominate, accompanied by a brisk breeze. Short clear intervals might show, though the day stays mostly damp. Rainfall may persist into evening, with occasional passing showers.
Friday is forecast to be noticeably cooler, with highs near 7°C and lows about 4°C. Patchy rain may continue during morning and afternoon, but a few brief dry spells could appear. Cloud cover remains consistent, and some light rain might persist as the evening unfolds.
Saturday looks a bit milder, with daytime temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C. Patchy rain could arrive periodically, though sunshine may break through in the late morning. By afternoon, expect partly cloudy conditions, with only small chances of rainfall before drier skies settle in by night.
Sunday starts overcast with light rain drifting across the region. Temperatures near 10°C will join lows about 8°C, creating a mild day overall. Skies should gradually brighten late on, but isolated showers remain possible. Any rainfall will be light, leaving mild conditions to persist until nightfall. Winds stay gentle. Evening remains mild. Occasional clouds could linger, rounding off a calm close to the week.
