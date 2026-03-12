Today, Thursday, March 12, will see moderate rain with occasional drizzle. There’s a lively breeze, and temperatures near 11°C might fall to about 8°C. Showers appear likely through the afternoon, but brief dry intervals could happen. Clouds remain dominant, reducing sunny spells.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain early on, with drizzle around midday. Temperatures near 7°C and lows about 4°C keep it chilly, especially if showers linger. Brief sunshine could peek through the clouds, though conditions feel damp at times. Evening rain may taper off, offering a calmer night.
Saturday starts this weekend on a bright note, promising mostly sunny skies. Temperatures near 9°C, with lows about 4°C, keep it cool. Gentle breezes accompany the sunshine, so daytime conditions should feel pleasant. Clouds might drift by later, but the chance of any rain remains slim.
Sunday continues the weekend with patchy rain, though midday might stay drier. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 6°C ensure moderate warmth. Occasional heavier showers could develop, but partial sunshine is also possible. By late afternoon, skies might brighten again, creating a mix of cloud and clearer spells.
Monday looks cloudy, though showers remain limited. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dipping to about 5°C after dark. Light winds should keep conditions manageable, and any scattered drizzle likely fades quickly. The day feels slightly overcast, yet hints of brightness may filter through. Early evening might see stable weather for much of the region. Overnight, skies remain mostly grey, but no showers are expected, and lingering clouds vanish gradually.
Kingsbridge can expect a varied forecast across these days, with changing rain patterns and occasional sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
