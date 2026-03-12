Monday looks cloudy, though showers remain limited. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dipping to about 5°C after dark. Light winds should keep conditions manageable, and any scattered drizzle likely fades quickly. The day feels slightly overcast, yet hints of brightness may filter through. Early evening might see stable weather for much of the region. Overnight, skies remain mostly grey, but no showers are expected, and lingering clouds vanish gradually.