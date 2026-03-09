Today is Monday, March 9, and the weather forecast brings cloudy skies with plenty of patchy rain. Showers should linger throughout the day, with bursts of light rain at times. Temperatures near 12°C and a low about 9°C keep things mild, though occasional drizzle may appear in the evening.
Tomorrow looks changeable, with patchy rain scattered through the daytime and breezier conditions building up. Winds could pick up speed, and temperatures about 11°C pair with lows near 8°C. Light rain should come and go, but expect some breaks in the cloud during the afternoon.
Wet conditions persist Wednesday, with moderate rain likely through much of the day and temperatures near 10°C. The morning could see heavier showers, tapering off into lighter rain later on. Westerly gusts make things feel cooler, with lows dipping to about 8°C.
Thursday brings blustery winds alongside patchy rain, with the possibility of brief drizzle. Daytime temperatures about 11°C may feel lower in the wind, and lows hover near 9°C. Occasional light rain could break into a few drier spells, though unsettled conditions dominate through evening.
Friday sees moderate rain return, with temperatures near 8°C and a chillier low about 4°C. Showers might stick around, making the day feel damp. Gusty breezes are expected, especially later on, as conditions remain unsettled heading into the weekend in Kingsbridge.
This weekend retains unsettled weather, with brisk winds and scattered showers. Daytime temperatures hover near 10°C, and overnight lows about 7°C. Patchy rain could persist, keeping conditions somewhat damp.
This article was automatically generated
