Today, Saturday, June 6, moderate rain arrives with drizzles sweeping across Kingsbridge. Temperatures near 14°C and brisk gusts will keep the day cool. Early hours seem soggy, and showers remain steady into the evening. Short dry intervals might occur, but persistent dampness is the main story. Drizzle could linger overnight.
Tomorrow looks mildly calmer, though patchy rain remains possible at times. Temperatures about 15°C provide a gentle feel, despite lingering clouds in the morning. A few brighter spells may emerge, yet short showers could return later. Winds ease slightly, hinting at more comfortable conditions through the day by late afternoon.
Monday continues the damp trend, featuring moderate rain on and off. Temperatures close to 15°C keep the air relatively mild, although steady drizzle might persist. Intermittent breaks could bring fleeting dryness, but heavier bursts remain in the mix. Evening dryness is possible later, yet showers may still pop up occasionally.
Tuesday carries on unsettled conditions with more patchy rain. Temperatures near 15°C maintain moderate warmth, and brief sun spots could brighten midday. Showers may shift in and out, creating a pattern of wet interludes. Wind strength varies slightly sometimes, but calmer moments might accompany any drier spells during the afternoon.
Wednesday stays changeable, with patchy rain drifting through at intervals. Temperatures about 15°C continue the mild trend, though leftover drizzle can often linger. Some brighter periods might emerge between rain bands, offering pockets of sun. Showers remain possible into late evening, keeping the day’s weather story largely mixed and wet.
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