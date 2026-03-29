Today is Sunday, March 29 in Kingsbridge with a patchy rain forecast. Expect breezes and temperatures near 10°C at the highest and about 5°C at the lowest. This local weather update points to drizzle appearing now and then, while occasional sunny spells might peek through. Showers could persist into dusk.
Tomorrow looks brighter with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 8°C. The local forecast indicates patchy rain in some spots, though drier intervals could dominate much of the day. Occasional drizzle remains possible, so mild conditions persist. Later in the afternoon, cloud cover could break, hinting at sunshine before dusk.
On Tuesday, temperatures climb to near 13°C with lows settling about 8°C. The local weather update suggests patchy rain early on, giving way to clearer skies by midday. Sunshine should peek through patchy cloud cover, but light rain might return by late afternoon. Overall, mild conditions are set to persist.
On Wednesday, expect about 12°C as a high and near 9°C overnight. Cloudy spells may dominate, accompanied by occasional drizzle. A few breaks of sunshine are possible, although scattered showers remain part of the local forecast. Winds could pick up slightly, so skies might feel a bit grey into evening.
On Thursday, cooler air moves in, keeping daytime highs near 8°C and overnight values about 4°C. Mostly cloudy skies merge with occasional sunny moments. The local forecast hints at minimal rain, so fresh breezes may prevail. As this weekend approaches, conditions might stay generally mild, though a slight chill lingers.
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