Today, Tuesday, May 12, looks fairly mild in Kingsbridge, featuring partly cloudy conditions and brief midday rain. Temperatures are predicted to reach about 14°C, with lows near 7°C by late evening. Light winds could become more noticeable during the afternoon, but the overall outlook remains gently breezy without any severe gusts.
Tomorrow’s forecast suggests spells of rain throughout the day, raising highs to near 12°C and dipping to about 9°C overnight. Occasional gusts may add a blustery feel, and thicker clouds could limit bright intervals. Showers are likely to persist, so expect a damp scenario with minimal sunshine.
More unsettled weather could unfold on Thursday, with patchy rain continuing and temperatures hovering near 10°C. Overnight levels around 7°C may enhance that cool sensation as showers linger into the late hours. Cloud cover looks dominant, though lighter periods of drizzle might break intermittently, creating fleeting moments of dryness.
Friday’s weather might offer a few sunnier intervals, even as light rain remains possible. Temperatures should climb to about 12°C by afternoon, dropping near 6°C overnight. Though skies could brighten occasionally, expect patchy showers to reappear sporadically, ensuring the day feels mixed. Breezes may ease slightly, allowing a calmer environment.
Over the weekend, Saturday may feature periods of cloud and occasional rain, with temperatures close to 12°C and lows about 5°C. Short bursts of sunshine are possible, but light showers remain in the forecast. Winds look gentler, ensuring a less harsh feel, yet the day could still turn briefly damp and occasionally cool.
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