Today, Wednesday, May 13, brings patchy rain to Kingsbridge, with breezy winds possibly gusting near 25 mph. Temperatures hover near 9°C to about 12°C, creating a cool feel despite occasional bright spells. Skies might stay cloudy, and short rain bursts could move in during the day, keeping weather conditions changeable.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled skies, with patchy rain looming and temperatures spanning near 7°C to about 11°C. Light drizzle could pop up at times, and moderate winds may persist. Occasional grey periods dominate the morning, but drier moments might sneak through later. Rain chances remain high throughout the day.
Friday may start clearer, though patchy drizzle could briefly appear. Temperatures range near 6°C to about 12°C, offering slightly milder air. Morning sunshine is possible before clouds roll in, bringing the chance of a light shower. Overall, conditions might stay mixed, but no extreme shifts are expected during the day.
Saturday seems moderate, with temperatures near 5°C early on and climbing to about 12°C. Early clear skies could give way to sudden showers, so short bursts of rain remain likely. Clouds linger as the day unfolds, though occasional breaks might brighten the afternoon. Winds should lessen slightly compared to earlier days.
Sunday sees temperatures near 10°C rising to about 13°C. Patchy rain remains somewhat possible, with a few overcast spells in the morning. Intermittent showers could linger, though some brighter patches may appear later. Winds stay moderate, keeping the day fairly fresh overall and ensuring conditions remain a bit unsettled throughout.
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