Today, Thursday, March 5, has patchy rain with mild breezes. Some drizzle is expected in the afternoon, and temperatures about 12°C could appear briefly. In Kingsbridge, skies may seem overcast during the evening with light rainfall at times. Gentle winds should keep conditions comfortable before nightfall. Sudden rumbles remain possible.
Tomorrow sees cooler conditions with clouds dominating and some rain in the morning. Temperatures near 9°C are likely. Occasional drizzle could break up late afternoon. Evening clouds might linger but major downpours are not anticipated, bringing a mostly grey day overall. Breezes could pick up slightly at times by dusk.
Saturday looks mostly overcast with occasional patches of light rain. Temperatures about 10°C might arrive by midday, though the air may feel fresher. Showers could pop up here and there, but gaps of cloud cover are also possible. Late evening might remain dull, yet heavy rainfall seems less likely overall.
Sunday appears somewhat cloudy early on, with scattered rain in the morning. Temperatures near 11°C could develop later, though mist might linger. Afternoon skies may partially clear, offering brief dry spells before more drizzle returns. Conditions should remain mild through the evening, while strong winds stay minimal over the day.
Monday brings a gentle start, with cloudy skies and possible rain by midday. Temperatures about 12°C are expected during peak hours, lending a mild overall feel. Intermittent drizzle is likely through the afternoon, and skies remain mostly overcast. The night could turn clearer, yet scattered rain might occur briefly off.
