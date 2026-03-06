Today, Friday, March 6, sees patchy rain arriving now and then, with overcast skies dominating the morning. Temperatures near 9°C could dip to about 6°C through the day, so expect a cool feel overall. Light showers seem likely later, though heavier bursts might stay away, keeping conditions fairly manageable.
Tomorrow brings lingering showers and cloudy spells. Temperatures about 10°C should make things slightly milder, yet the chance of rain remains high. Some breaks in the clouds could appear, but wetter intervals might dominate much of the afternoon. Winds stay moderate, offering a gentle flow across the area.
Sunday promises a marginal warm-up, with temperatures near 12°C. Patchy rain cannot be ruled out, but the daytime may still feature a few drier periods. Skies could turn partly cloudy now and then, giving brief glimpses of sunshine. Evening hours remain susceptible to passing showers, so keep an eye on those clouds.
Monday sets a more overcast tone, though drizzle may be less pronounced. Temperatures about 11°C could feel mild in calmer conditions. Gentle breezes and occasional cloudy spells define much of the day. Anyone in Kingsbridge might notice a decent stretch without heavier rain, but lighter patches may still pop up.
Tuesday rounds out the weather forecast with a return of frequent rain, plus gusty winds pushing from the west. Temperatures near 10°C keep it on the cool side. Drizzle may turn heavier later, so watch for an uptick in cloud cover. The following days seem likely to maintain similar unsettled conditions.
This article was automatically generated
