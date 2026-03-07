Today, Saturday, March 7, brings mostly overcast conditions with occasional patchy rain. Fog may linger into the evening, and temperatures hover near 9°C. Drier spells are likely during midday, though slight drizzle might appear after sunset. Breezes stay gentle. Overall, conditions should remain mild.
Tomorrow sees persistent rain through the morning hours, with some foggy patches clearing by midday. Temperatures hover close to 11°C, offering a mild feel despite the showers. Rainfall may taper off mid-afternoon, leaving partial cloud cover later on. Some drizzle could briefly return after darkness sets in. A light breeze is expected.
Monday brings occasional drizzle in the early hours, morphing into patchy rain across the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 11°C, staying comfortable for most of the day. Intermittent cloud cover is likely, but expect glimpses of sunshine breaking through now and then. Rainfall may fade toward sunset, keeping skies partially clear.
Tuesday could bring spells of patchy rain, interspersed with brief sunny intervals. Temperatures sit near 11°C, though gusty winds may pick up by the afternoon. Skies remain somewhat unsettled, and occasional drizzle is likely through evening hours. Expect cloud cover to dominate late in the day. Still, no storms expected.
Wednesday looks wet again across Kingsbridge, with moderate rain at times and temperatures about 10°C. Strong winds are expected to sweep through by midmorning, giving way to occasional lighter showers later. The remainder of the week remains unsettled, with frequent rain outbreaks and brief brighter intervals between downpours. Conditions remain variable into the evening.
This article was automatically generated
