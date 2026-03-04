This weekend draws to a close with Sunday seeing temperatures hovering near 12°C, bringing milder but breezy conditions. Clouds dominate, but a chance of light rain persists, offering occasional breaks for those looking at the local weather outlook. In Kingsbridge, a short burst of sunshine could brighten the day, but scattered drizzle may roll back in afterwards. Temperatures may vary in nearby areas, but the overall pattern remains gentle. Persistent breezes add a feel, though nothing too strong is on the horizon. Overall, the weather features mild airflow and gentle rain, with no dramatic changes anticipated in the near future.