Today, Sunday, March 15, in Kingsbridge, starts clear and mild with temperatures near 5°C. Occasional light rain should appear later, nudging afternoon readings to about 11°C. Breezy winds may stick around, yet a few sunny intervals could brighten things up by evening. Showers might linger, but dryness does peek through.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy with patchy rain drifting in and out. Morning temperatures hover near 7°C, rising to about 10°C by midday. Brief drizzle could dampen spirits, but occasional breaks in the cloud may offer a quick glimpse of sunshine. Conditions should gradually settle as evening arrives, bringing calmer weather.
The next day offers a brighter vibe, with partly cloudy skies taking centre stage. Early readings near 9°C could rise to about 11°C by midday. Rain looks unlikely, so expect extended sunny spells. This mild stretch should hold steady into the late afternoon, giving a comfortable feel overall. Breezes remain.
Midweek brings bright sunshine from morning until late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 9°C early on, climbing to about 12°C later. Cloud cover is minimal, offering a clear sky throughout the day. Winds stay gentle, and no rain is expected, keeping conditions pleasantly calm and inviting. Evening still looks mostly dry.
Heading into Thursday, sunshine continues to dominate, with morning temperatures near 9°C rising to about 12°C. Clear skies stick around, and rain remains off the radar. A light breeze keeps the air moving, providing a comfortable day. No significant changes are expected as the week comes to a close overall.
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