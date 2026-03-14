Light showers greet Kingsbridge on Saturday, March 14, with occasional overcast spells by midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Expect brief drizzle early on. Rain remains possible through the afternoon, but some breaks in the cloud may appear. Winds stay gentle, so conditions feel fairly mild.
More weather arrives tomorrow, featuring patchy rain in the morning and drizzle by midday. Temperatures climb near 11°C, while lows settle about 5°C. Occasional bright spells break through the cloud, particularly late afternoon. A few showers persist into evening. Winds could pick up, but calmer periods bring a gentle feel.
Breezy conditions develop Monday, with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures reach near 10°C, dipping to about 7°C later on. Early showers might linger throughout midday, though some drier spells could emerge. Gusts may be strong, but an occasional lull offers calm. Rainfall tapers toward late evening, and skies brighten.
Sunny spells brighten Tuesday, pushing temperatures near 11°C and keeping lows about 9°C. Smaller chances of rain pop up early, but dryness dominates most of the day. Gentle breezes persist, offsetting any warmth from the sunshine. Clouds remain possible late on, although they are likely to stay sparse through evening.
Clear skies continue Wednesday, delivering plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Expect temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Rain seems unlikely, so dryness is set to linger. Light breezes keep the air comfortable, while bright conditions span morning to evening with minimal cloud cover. No showers are expected either.
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