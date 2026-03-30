Today in Kingsbridge is Monday, March 30 with patchy rain likely. Skies may brighten at intervals, letting some rays through. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Breezy spells could add a slight chill, so expect a blend of mild air and light drizzle, though conditions remain changeable.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain again, with possible sunny breaks appearing at times. Temperatures settle about 14°C, staying near 7°C at night. Light breezes will occasionally pick up, but calmer spells could keep things more pleasant. Some spots of rain may linger, though a brighter mood remains possible overall throughout Tuesday.
Wednesday could bring partly cloudy skies, with small chances of scattered rain at intervals. Temperatures hover near 12°C, cooling to about 7°C overnight. Gentle breezes offer mild relief, and occasional sun beams might break through denser patches of cloud. Conditions remain varied, promising a mix of grey and lighter spells.
Thursday looks fairly cloudy early on, with a chance of rain persisting through midday. Temperatures stay about 11°C, dropping to near 8°C overnight. Smoother winds might offer brief calm, but occasional bursts of drizzle can still appear. The sky could brighten from time to time, keeping the day pleasantly varied.
Arriving Friday, heavier showers might appear, with gusty winds picking up pace through the day. Temperatures rest near 11°C, staying about 9°C later. Rain could persist into the evening. This weekend might keep unsettled skies, though occasional breaks could appear between passing showers. Expect breezy moments and continued varied weather.
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