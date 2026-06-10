Today, Wednesday, June 10, sees patchy rain lingering in the morning, with temperatures near 14°C and a gentle breeze. Drier intervals appear later, so it’s unlikely to be a washout. Any brief drizzle should clear up by evening, leaving partially cloudy skies. Overnight lows hover about 10°C.
Tomorrow experiences moderate rainfall, with temperatures near 16°C and occasional breaks from the clouds. Expect heavier bursts at times, but the day won’t be consistently wet. Winds increase a bit, offering a cooler feel, especially into the evening as lows settle near 11°C.
Friday brings a shift to drier conditions, with bright spells and temperatures about 18°C. Clouds linger in places, though the chance of significant rain remains low. Breezes ease, making it feel pleasantly mild. Night-time readings dip closer to near 13°C, so it’s relatively mild overnight.
Saturday stays mostly clear, with plenty of sunshine pushing temperatures near 18°C during the day. The risk of a passing shower is minimal, keeping skies brighter for much of the afternoon. Late evening sees a slight drop, hovering about 13°C, but overall conditions remain comfortable.
This weekend continues with Sunday offering another sunny day, reaching highs about 18°C. Light winds keep the atmosphere calm, rounding off a more settled span of weather in Kingsbridge. Any clouds should stay sparse, and evening temperatures slip to near 14°C under clear skies.
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