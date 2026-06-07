Today, Sunday, June 7, in Kingsbridge is expected to have patchy rain at times, bringing unsettled conditions from morning until late evening. Skies remain cloudy with occasional brighter spells breaking through. Temperatures near 15°C keep things cool, while nighttime readings could dip to about 12°C. Gentle breezes accompany the showers, sustaining a mild feel.
Tomorrow might bring renewed light rain in the early hours, easing by midday. Conditions remain breezy, with temperatures near 15°C and overnight lows about 11°C. Occasional sun may pierce the cloud cover during the afternoon, but scattered drizzle is possible toward late evening. Overall, a cool and damp day is expected.
Another unsettled spell follows on Tuesday, with patchy rain persisting through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 14°C, and nights drop to about 10°C. Grey skies dominate, though brief sunny moments might develop around mid-afternoon. Gentle winds are likely to keep the air feeling fresh, despite occasional drizzle.
Midweek on Wednesday appears slightly brighter, with isolated rain and periods of sunshine. Daytime readings near 14°C should feel comfortable, while any showers are anticipated to remain light. Wind speeds remain moderate, allowing a more settled outlook overall. A noticeable lull in wet conditions may continue into the evening.
Later in the week on Thursday, conditions could turn breezier with patchy rain arriving at intervals. Daytime temperatures near 15°C verge on mild, but heavier bursts of rain are possible. Overcast skies linger, though occasional breaks may offer fleeting sunshine. The weather forecast suggests a cooler night, dipping close to about 11°C.
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