Today, Monday, June 8, in Kingsbridge sees moderate rain drifting in through the early hours, with bursts of steadier rain continuing into lunch. Temperatures near 15°C and occasional breezes add a fresh feel, though by late afternoon there may be patches of dryness under slightly clearer skies.
Tomorrow should still feature patchy rain, with Tuesday reaching near 14°C. Conditions remain fairly grey in the morning, but hints of sun could break through as midday approaches. Breezes are a little calmer, creating a somewhat milder backdrop for any fleeting drier spells.
Midweek weather looks a bit mixed as Wednesday brings frequent patchy rain and occasional cloud cover, keeping temperatures about 14°C. Light winds prevent any dramatic shifts, yet there might be brief glimpses of sunshine between showers. Overall, expect a cooler, unsettled pattern throughout the day.
The next day turns soggy again, with moderate rain returning and highs near 15°C. Showers can persist for much of the daytime, occasionally heavy, but breaks in the cloud may appear toward evening. A noticeable breeze could accompany the showers, adding a slight chill to the air.
Approaching the weekend, Friday is set to brighten, offering patchy rain in the early hours but clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures about 19°C mark a pleasant shift, encouraging a milder feel under partly sunny skies. Winds should ease slightly, hinting at a more relaxed end to the week.
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