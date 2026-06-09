Today, Tuesday, June 9, brings a mix of patchy rain and light showers in the morning, with occasional breaks in the clouds throughout the day. Conditions stay breezy, with temperatures near 14°C and winds picking up in some areas. Expect a chance of rain later, keeping skies somewhat gloomy overall.
Tomorrow sees a dip to about 10°C overnight, followed by more patchy rain in the early hours. Temperatures near 14°C again, with the possibility of brief clearing around midday. Light showers linger, but brighter spells could appear later, offering a mild afternoon. Winds remain steady, offering a cool breeze throughout the day.
Thursday welcomes steadier rain in Kingsbridge, with daytime temperatures about 15°C. Showers continue on and off, sometimes heavier, though occasional breaks might allow for brief sunshine. Winds grow stronger, making conditions gusty at times. Persistent rain could arrive in the afternoon, so expect a cooler feel throughout the day, especially late on.
Friday embraces bright sunshine, bringing temperatures near 19°C. Skies should remain mostly clear, with only a slight chance of a passing shower. Gentle breezes prevail, creating mild midday conditions. Warmer afternoon air could encourage lingering dryness, while any cloud cover stays minimal, making it a slightly more pleasant day overall.
This weekend looks sunny again, with Saturday bringing temperatures near 19°C and clear skies through most of the day. A gentle breeze should keep conditions comfortable, and any potential rain remains unlikely. Evening air cools slightly, but the overall outlook stays favourable for dry conditions.
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