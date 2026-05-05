Today, Tuesday, May 5, brings patchy rain to Kingsbridge with conditions that stay cloudy. Temperatures near 13°C and about 10°C at their lowest keep the air fairly mild. Showers drift through the day, so expect some damp moments. Breezes remain modest, making the day feel cooler than the readings.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain lingering. Temperatures are set near 12°C by midday, dipping about 9°C overnight. Skies could occasionally brighten, though light showers are likely. Conditions stay comfortable, but keep in mind it might feel breezy when clouds open up for passing drips in the afternoon. Expect a midday lull.
Expect a cloudy start on Thursday, with light rain. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and nights drop about 9°C. Some dryer spells should emerge, offering glimpses of brighter conditions. The day remains mild, though rain could revisit in bursts. Winds stay moderate, bringing a hint of freshness without causing any chill.
Varied skies appear on Friday, with morning sun giving way to overcast conditions and possible drizzle later. Temperatures sit near 14°C, dropping about 10°C overnight. Some pockets of brighter weather still loom, but rainfall may arrive by evening. Gentle gusts accompany the change, though they shouldn’t disrupt the comfortable feel.
This weekend, Saturday looks mild, with temperatures floating near 14°C. Expect patchy rain, especially in early hours, though clearer spells may appear later. Overnight lows settle about 12°C, so it stays warm. Gentle breezes persist, maintaining a pleasant atmosphere. The rest of the week remains changeable, with moderate weather overall.
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