Today, Monday, May 4, in Kingsbridge, features patchy rain with temperatures near 14°C. Intermittent light showers will likely persist, so the weather forecast suggests rather cloudy conditions. Blustery spells should remain minimal, but the day still carries a fair chance of rain across the area. Some drizzle may appear intermittently.
Tomorrow continues a pattern of patchy rain, holding temperatures about 14°C. Clouds stick around, and brief downpours could appear at times. The overall forecast points to a breezy day, though significant wind gusts remain unlikely. Despite frequent showers, there may be occasional dry spells to break up the damp weather.
The midweek outlook points to temperatures near 12°C, with continuing rain likely. Skies stay overcast, and scattered drizzles could linger well into the afternoon. Overall weather conditions remain on the cooler side, although any significant weather shift appears minimal. Pockets of dryness may surface briefly. Light breezes persist as well.
The next day features moderate rain with temperatures about 12°C. Expect light showers through midday, occasionally turning heavier. Afternoon conditions could remain unsettled, but a few brighter intervals might appear. Overall, it stays damp, but conditions may gradually stabilise heading into the evening. Wind remains moderate, keeping cooler weather prevalent.
Wrapping up the week, there should be patchy rain close to 13°C. Some rain showers are forecast, though a break in cloud cover could offer brief sunshine. Conditions might feel milder compared to earlier days, setting a more comfortable tone. This weekend may hold stable temperatures near 12°C. Winds persist.
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