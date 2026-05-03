Today, Sunday, May 3, in Kingsbridge involves cloudy skies with patchy rain throughout the day. Drizzle may pop up at intervals, offering a slightly damp forecast. Temperatures near 13°C and breezes remaining light. Occasional brighter spells might appear, but showers remain likely, so overall conditions look pretty grey.
Tomorrow could still see patchy rain with drier interludes, plus daytime highs about 14°C. Some sunny breaks might develop, though cloud cover could linger. Winds stay gentle, allowing mild weather to settle over the area. Evening periods might bring a touch of drizzle, but nothing too heavy.
Tuesday is likely to remain unsettled, featuring occasional showers and bursts of cloud. Temperatures near 13°C keep the air feeling fresh. Sunny moments may peek through, shifting conditions briefly, but rain remains possible for most of the afternoon. By late day, skies could stay mostly overcast with light breezes.
Wednesday brings cooler conditions, with temperatures about 11°C and overcast skies dominating. Intermittent rain could appear, so expect some dampness during daylight hours. Breezes pick up slightly, introducing a chill in the air. Cloudy spells persist later, keeping sunshine limited before nightfall, but any heavier rainfall looks unlikely at this point.
Thursday edges upward with temperatures near 12°C, plus more cloud and periodic light rain. Winds strengthen through the day, creating a breezy vibe. Occasional drizzle remains in the mix, though prolonged dry spells might occur. Confidence in prolonged sunshine is low, so conditions stay fairly changeable for the rest of the week. Expect shifting patterns.
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