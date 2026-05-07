Today, Thursday, May 7, sees patchy rain with a mild breeze and temperatures near 10°C early on, rising to about 12°C by midday. Some overcast conditions linger, but only brief showers are expected. Skies remain mostly cloudy, though occasional breaks may appear, giving a blend of drizzle and cloud coverage.
Tomorrow brings a calmer morning with temperatures near 9°C, then about 14°C later. Some patchy rain may appear, though sunshine is expected to break through by midday. Clouds could roll in briefly, but the day mostly stays bright. Any scattered drizzle should taper off early, leaving clearer skies after dusk.
Saturday arrives with partly cloudy skies from morning onwards and temperatures near 9°C, climbing to about 15°C for a pleasant afternoon. Light wind remains steady, but no rain is expected. Clouds might gather now and then, yet sunny spells will dominate. Late evening sees mild conditions under partly cloudy skies.
This weekend continues with stronger, fresh breezes on Sunday, starting near 8°C and peaking about 14°C. Sunshine dominates for much of the day, with clear skies overhead. No rain appears in the forecast, so conditions remain dry overall. Evening turns cooler near 10°C, maintaining a pleasant but slightly brisk airflow.
The new week in Kingsbridge sees patchy rain returning on Monday, with temperatures near 6°C at dawn and about 12°C later. Occasional showers appear through midday, though some sunny spells pop up. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and drizzle may persist into the evening, capping a cooler end to the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.