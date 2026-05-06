Today, Wednesday, May 6, sees patchy rain in the morning with cloud coverage lingering into the afternoon. The local weather forecast indicates temperatures near 11°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Skies may turn partly cloudy later, but occasional drizzle could still appear. Mist may appear in isolated spots, adding humidity.
Tomorrow might bring scattered showers, though some drier moments should break through. Expect the weather forecast to top near 12°C, with an overnight low of about 9°C. Cloud coverage persists, but a few brighter spells are still possible, especially in the late afternoon. Occasional light breeze may accompany cooler intervals.
Friday looks sunnier and a touch warmer, bringing a maximum near 14°C. Much of the day remains bright, though patchy clouds could drift by. Any rain appears brief, keeping local conditions relatively clear into evening, with temperatures settling about 9°C by nightfall. Light local winds could add a pleasant feel.
This weekend starts on Saturday, offering mild conditions despite patchy rain. Temperatures reach about 14°C before dipping near 11°C later on. Intermittent showers may pass through, though partial sunshine could brighten intervals throughout the afternoon, creating a less gloomy vibe. Cloudy spells remain frequent across the day, limiting extended brightness.
Sunday brings moderate rain, as showers become frequent across Kingsbridge. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while lows fall about 9°C overnight. Cloud coverage remains dominant, keeping the sky dull and damp. Stronger breezes might develop, adding to the cool, wet feel through the remainder of the day. Occasional drizzle intersperses rainfall.
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