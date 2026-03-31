Today, Tuesday, March 31, brings patchy rain and drizzle across the morning. Local weather indicates mild conditions with temperatures near 14°C as afternoon unfolds. Some sunny spells may appear later. Light winds should keep things calm. Clouds linger at times, so expect passing showers in a few areas.
Tomorrow looks soggy again, with patchy rain likely through midday. Temperatures about 12°C and occasional cloud cover dominate the local forecast. Rain may ease briefly, but clouds stick around. Winds remain moderate, adding a slight chill. Some glimpses of brighter skies are possible late in the afternoon.
Thursday sees partly cloudy skies and a drier spell. Temperatures near 11°C could feel fresh, especially early on. Rain chances are low, offering calmer weather. Gentle sunshine may peek through in the afternoon. Winds stay moderate, though a slight gust could develop by evening in some spots.
Friday continues with overcast skies and occasional rain in Kingsbridge. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions mild despite moderate breezes. Showers become more frequent in the morning, gradually lessening later. A grey afternoon may linger, but unexpected sunny breaks could pop up. Gusts might strengthen, bringing short bursts of stronger wind.
This weekend brings a breezy start on Saturday, with mostly sunny intervals and temperatures near 13°C. Winds might pick up, creating blustery moments later in the day. Rain chances stay low, though a brief overnight shower could appear. Clouds may gather at times, but bright spells remain likely. Warm breezes could greet spots, without bringing extra rain clouds.
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