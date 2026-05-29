Today, Friday, May 29, brings changeable weather with early patchy rain and bright spells later. Clouds might linger as showers ease off, keeping conditions mild. Temperatures near 18°C mark the day’s high, with values about 13°C overnight. Expect occasional drizzle but also sunny moments for an overall balanced weather update.
Tomorrow offers sunny skies and minimal shower risk. Clear conditions should prevail throughout the day, delivering a pleasant forecast. Temperatures about 18°C keep the air feeling comfortable, dipping to near 11°C after dusk. A perfect blend of light breezes and bright spells creates an enjoyable weekend outlook for local weather.
Mild conditions define the day, with patchy rain appearing at intervals on Sunday. Showers might pop up in Kingsbridge during midday, brighter spells are expected later. Temperatures near 17°C keep things comfortable, while lows about 13°C maintain a warm feel. Intermittent cloud cover and gentle breezes round out the forecast.
Overcast skies dominate the day, bringing occasional drizzle and light rain on Monday. Temperatures near 16°C provide cooler conditions, with readings about 14°C overnight. Patchy rain extends through the afternoon, though some breaks in cloud cover occur. Intensity varies, but conditions remain calm enough for a mild springtime weather update.
Occasional pockets of showers appear on Tuesday, alongside brief sunny spells. Expect temperatures about 18°C at their peak and near 14°C overnight. Rainfall remains possible from midday onward, although the intensity may lessen later. Winds pick up, giving a breezy finish. Overall, a mixed but manageable forecast for the day.
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