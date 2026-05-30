Today is mild and bright, with clear skies early on. This is Saturday, May 30, and sunny spells are expected until evening. Temperatures near 18°C are likely, with lows about 12°C overnight. Skies stay mostly clear, creating pleasant weather conditions throughout the area. Light breezes maintain comfortable conditions all day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Sunday could still offer brief brighter spells by midday. Temperatures about 17°C are expected, dipping to near 13°C overnight. This weekend’s damp conditions might continue for a while, so light showers remain possible toward late afternoon and into the evening. Winds remain gentle.
Moderate rain arrives as the new week begins. Monday looks wetter, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 13°C. Showers could linger throughout the day, occasionally easing. Skies might stay grey, limiting any sunny intervals. Conditions remain unsettled, so expect ongoing drizzle into the later hours. Wind speeds increase slightly.
Patchy rain remains in the forecast, though spells of thunder are possible. Tuesday may see brief dry periods, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 14°C. Light rain could turn heavier at times, yet occasional sunshine might break through. Conditions look unpredictable, keeping weather lively and changeable. Breezes stay moderate.
A cooler midweek span brings lingering rain with temperatures near 16°C and lows close to 13°C. Wednesday could feature scattered showers, some possibly persistent. Cloud cover dominates, though the odd bright spell might appear. Gusty winds pick up slightly, adding to the unsettled conditions. Rain might ease, overcast skies linger across Kingsbridge.
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